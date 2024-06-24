Woman with booze in Starbucks cup arrested on DUI charge

A woman who had booze in a Starbucks cup has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Nalanie Annette Serrano, 20, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle in Ocala in the wee hours Sunday when she was pulled over on the suspicion of drunk driving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy found that Serrano had “a strong odor of alcohol.” She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired.

Twisted Tea and White Claw beverage containers were found in her vehicle. A Starbucks cup in the center console cupholder “contained a very strong unknown alcoholic beverage that was orange in color.”

She provided breath samples that registered .221 and .223 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on DUI charge and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.