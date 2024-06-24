92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 24, 2024
type here...

Woman with booze in Starbucks cup arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report
Nalanie Serrano
Nalanie Serrano

A woman who had booze in a Starbucks cup has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Nalanie Annette Serrano, 20, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle in Ocala in the wee hours Sunday when she was pulled over on the suspicion of drunk driving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy found that Serrano had “a strong odor of alcohol.” She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired.

Twisted Tea and White Claw beverage containers were found in her vehicle. A Starbucks cup in the center console cupholder “contained a very strong unknown alcoholic beverage that was orange in color.”

She provided breath samples that registered .221 and .223 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on DUI charge and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Book banning in schools is out of control

A Village of Hawkins resident, responds to a previous letter writer about the sensitive topic of banned books.

Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that Marxist ideologies are taking over our society. Read his Letter to the Editor.

County should never have approved poor road design

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager scolds the officials who are allowing the construction of many new homes without considering the impact on Rolling Acres Road.

Palestinians are the ones who raised their children to join Hamas

A Village of Fernandina resident offers applause for a fellow resident who stood up for Israel in a previous Letter to Editor.

It’s ridiculous to put a roundabout on a perfectly straight road

A reader who has driven the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road offers his assessment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos