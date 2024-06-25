76.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Crumbl Cookies is coming to The Villages

By Jeremiah Delgado

The fastest-growing cookie franchise in the United States is expanding into The Villages.

Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at the Trailwinds Village shopping plaza along County Road 466A.

Crumbl Cookies is coming to The Villages, Florida
Crumbl Cookies is coming to The Villages, Florida. (Staff Photo. June 24, 2024).

Co-founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in Utah in 2017, Crumbl has experienced an explosion of growth across the country over the last several years.

Currently, there are 1,032 Crumbl locations in operation in the United States. Of those locations, at least 75 are in Florida, including a recently opened Crumbl in Ocala.

In addition to the new location in Ocala, Crumbl also has locations in Lake and Alachua Counties as well.

The new Crumbl in The Villages will feature the same “rotating menu” that has made the brand popular among foodies. Each week, the shop will feature four new flavors that are inspired by “cakes, candies, pies, and desserts of all kinds,” according to the company’s website.

Crumbl Cookies has a rotating cookie menu with different flavors every week. Photo Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies has a rotating cookie menu with different flavors every week. (Photo: Crumbl Cookies)

No details are available regarding when the new Crumbl will open in The Villages.

Since it was developed, Trailwinds Village has seen a steady influx of national brands join its ranks, including Lowes, Publix, Jersey Mike’s, First Watch, Starbucks, Aldi, ABC Liquors, Circle K, Wendy’s, Verizon, Taco Bell, and Burger King.

Trailwinds Village
The new Crumbl is coming to Trailwinds Village (Staff Photo – June 24, 2024)

Additionally, Target and Outback Steakhouse have announced plans to open new locations at the shopping plaza in the coming months.

What additional retailers would you like to see come to the southern half of The Villages? Share your thoughts in a comment or a letter to the editor.

