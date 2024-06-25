93 F
Indiana fugitive arrested on warrant out of Kentucky

By Staff Report
Justin Christopher Wilson
An Indiana fugitive has been arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant out of Louisville, Ky.

Justin Christopher Wilson, 41, of New Albany, Ind., was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in Wildwood on the warrant charging him with leaving the scene of an accident. The warrant was issued in January.

New Albany, Ind. is located directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Ky.

Wilson was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Kentucky.

Photos