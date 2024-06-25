Man wanted on warrant arrested at construction site near The Villages

A man wanted on a warrant was arrested at a construction site near The Villages.

James K. Neil, 56, of Boca Raton, was found at about 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Brush Hill Road at a construction site, according to the Wildwood Police Department. The location is north of Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Neil identified himself as an employee picking up new construction material.

The police officer investigating Neil’s presence there discovered that Neil was wanted on a Monroe County warrant.

Neil was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.