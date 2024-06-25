93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
type here...

Man wanted on warrant arrested at construction site near The Villages

By Staff Report
James Neil
James Neil

A man wanted on a warrant was arrested at a construction site near The Villages.

James K. Neil, 56, of Boca Raton, was found at about 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Brush Hill Road at a construction site, according to the Wildwood Police Department. The location is north of Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Neil identified himself as an employee picking up new construction material.

The police officer investigating Neil’s presence there discovered that Neil was wanted on a Monroe County warrant.

Neil was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

A Village of Rio Grande resident can’t figure out why Linden residents are so upset about grandchildren living in their neighborhood.

The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Developer is too concerned with selling houses and doesn’t have time to worry about enforcement of the rules.

Billionaire Developer should pay for the cost of enforcement

A Village of Santiago resident contends the Billionaire Developer should be the one to pay for the enforcement of The Villages’ rules. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Book banning in schools is out of control

A Village of Hawkins resident, responds to a previous letter writer about the sensitive topic of banned books.

Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that Marxist ideologies are taking over our society. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos