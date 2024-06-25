93 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would be curious as to exactly why the situation upsets the neighbor(s) so much? Are the children noisy, or rude, or  destructive? Do they pose a threat to the neighbors? As for pool usage, few pools here are full anytime.
Most likely they and their mother are living there for financial reasons. Few parents or grandparents would refuse to take them in. It is probably not a permanent arrangement, but more of a situation that deserves compassionate understanding for all involved.
Yes, this is a retirement community. But there are always  grandchildren of all ages visiting year-round for various lengths of stays, or frequent returns. There are also vacationers with children/grandchildren  in short- term rentals. Many, if not most of us, enjoy seeing young people around.
It’s like the reporting over landscaping infractions or small crosses, seriously why does it matter?

Brenda Millinger
Village of Rio Grande

 

