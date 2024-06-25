Nicaraguan found obstructing roadway in vehicle with N.C. plates

A man from Nicaragua was found obstructing a roadway in a vehicle with North Carolina license plates.

Jose Eduardo Wilson-Kiath, 30, was at the wheel of a red Toyota Highlander at 12:19 Monday when the vehicle was spotted “sitting in the middle of the roadway, with all lights off, obstructing the roadway,” in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson-Kiath handed his Nicaraguan driver’s license to the deputy who was investigating the situation. Wilson-Kiath admitted has been in the United States for two years but has not obtained a driver’s license.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.