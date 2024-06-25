89.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Developer should stop having any control over any deed restrictions and turn everything over to the residents and their elected representatives in their CDDs.
He’s way too busy building homes and making money and doesn’t really care once he sold a house.
We all sign a legal document saying what we agreed to do when we buy a home and it’s up to the CDDs to enforce those and stop dragging out the enforcement of the deed restrictions.
Breaking a rule should have a consequence and it should be a consequence that doesn’t take forever to happen.

Peter Capo
Village of Poinciana

 

