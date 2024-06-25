Unpaid traffic ticket continues to haunt Summerfield man

An unpaid traffic ticket continues to be a source of trouble for a Summerfield man.

Derrick Stanley Januszyk, 48, was driving a white Honda Pilot at about 7 p.m. Saturday in Summerfield when he was spotted by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was aware that Januszyk had a suspended license due to the unpaid Sumter County traffic ticket. He admitted he was placed on a payment for the ticket, but he had failed to make the payments.

Hypodermic needles, fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Januszyk’s vehicle.

In addition, Januszyk’s girlfriend, 49-year-old Amanda Lea of Summerfield, had been riding in the front passenger seat and it appeared she tossed a baggie out the window. When asked what was in the baggie, she admitted it was, “probably drugs.” The substance which had been tossed out the window tested positive for fentanyl.

Both Januszyk and Lea were taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was being held on $3,000 bond. Januszyk was being held without bond due to his being free on bond from an arrest earlier this year.

In that case, Januszyk was arrested with fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop. At the time, he was driving on a license which had been suspended due to his failure to pay a traffic ticket.

In 2020, Januszyk was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a minivan he was driving.

Januszyk also was arrested in October 2018 after handing a pair of new shoes to a woman who then fled from the Bealls store on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages and was caught on the run at the nearby Fresh Market.