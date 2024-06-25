93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
type here...

Unpaid traffic ticket continues to haunt Summerfield man

By Staff Report
Derrick Stanley Januszyk
Derrick Stanley Januszyk

An unpaid traffic ticket continues to be a source of trouble for a Summerfield man.

Derrick Stanley Januszyk, 48, was driving a white Honda Pilot at about 7 p.m. Saturday in Summerfield when he was spotted by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy who was aware that Januszyk had a suspended license due to the unpaid Sumter County traffic ticket. He admitted he was placed on a payment for the ticket, but he had failed to make the payments.

Hypodermic needles, fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Januszyk’s vehicle.

Amanda Lea
Amanda Lea

In addition, Januszyk’s girlfriend, 49-year-old Amanda Lea of Summerfield, had been riding in the front passenger seat and it appeared she tossed a baggie out the window. When asked what was in the baggie, she admitted it was, “probably drugs.” The substance which had been tossed out the window tested positive for fentanyl.

Both Januszyk and Lea were taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was being held on $3,000 bond. Januszyk was being held without bond due to his being free on bond from an arrest earlier this year.

In that case, Januszyk was arrested with fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop. At the time, he was driving on a license which had been suspended due to his failure to pay a traffic ticket.

In 2020, Januszyk was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a minivan he was driving.

Januszyk also was arrested in October 2018 after handing a pair of new shoes to a woman who then fled from the Bealls store on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages and was caught on the run at the nearby Fresh Market.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

A Village of Rio Grande resident can’t figure out why Linden residents are so upset about grandchildren living in their neighborhood.

The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Developer is too concerned with selling houses and doesn’t have time to worry about enforcement of the rules.

Billionaire Developer should pay for the cost of enforcement

A Village of Santiago resident contends the Billionaire Developer should be the one to pay for the enforcement of The Villages’ rules. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Book banning in schools is out of control

A Village of Hawkins resident, responds to a previous letter writer about the sensitive topic of banned books.

Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that Marxist ideologies are taking over our society. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos