To the Editor:

This letter is in response to Bill Nitardy’s assertion that Biblical Justice is all about equality and not equity.

As stated by D.B. Harrison in his article entitled “In Biblical Justice there is a Distinction between Equality and Equity”,

[‘Equality seeks a subjective outcome without regard to the truth. In other words, equality is outcome-based whereas equity is truth-based.’] and [‘in God’s economy, equity (objective truth) matters more than equality (subjective outcome). No, an equitable outcome is not always the reality in this world.’]. Paraphrasing, he also said, ‘King Solomon in the splitting the baby story, 1 Kings 3:16-27, is an excellent example equality vs equity; along with Jesus saying in John 7:24 “Do not judge according to appearance, but judge with righteous judgement.” Also, Biblically speaking the question is never what is fair (equal), but what is equitable.’ (https://theaquilareport.com/in-biblical-justice).

Maybe, Bill should heed his own advice, “woe to those that call evil good and good evil”. What Bible do you read or teacher do you follow? I think you need to look elsewhere and remember the fear of the Lord is the beginning of Wisdom. To me CRT and DEI are attempts to correct failed economic policies of the last century that emphasized maximizing profit of corporations to the detriment of the American family and that more fundamental reforms are needed to place the American family, all American families, as a priority of the Nation.

And if you want to talk about coercion, what about the overturning of the Roe v Wade decision that stripped women of their right and freedom to bodily autonomy by invalidating the viability standard for abortions. The Wisdom of the prior Supreme Court to set this National Standard is based upon sound Scientific, Biblical and Political/Societal principles. IT’S THE BREATH OF LIFE, viability, when Humanity starts. Prior to this it is a piece of flesh of a Woman and she gets to decide if the flesh is properly formed and if she is ready to have or birth a Baby. A Woman is not a cow, whose only importance is to carry a calf, as it seems much of the world believes.

If you believe human life begins at conception, a Big Lie, you are on the road to eliminating motherhood and the human womb; for as of now every living human being has been born from the womb of a mother (except Adam and Eve), but how soon util an Elon Musk type-person invents a mechanical womb and motherhood soon disappears. Be careful what you believe, we are not God-like but evil tempts us to try to be like him, The Oldest Trick in the Book.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills