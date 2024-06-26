Lady Lake to host spectacular fireworks show

A fireworks display will light light up the sky at the Guava Street Athletic Complex on Saturday, June 29 in Lady Lake.

The event will feature family-friendly fun and activities beginning at 6 p.m., culminating in one of the largest fireworks shows in the area at 9:15 p.m.

Special event features include:

Live Music: Dance the night away with the Groove Slayers band.

Watermelon Eating Contest: Deliciously fun for kids and adults, sponsored by Jeannette McIntosh Realtor

Arts and Crafts Table: Sponsored by The Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club

Food Trucks and Vendors: Enjoy a wide variety of delicious food and dessert options

VIP Experience: Enhance the celebration in the comfort of a VIP tent, available for $50 each. These tents offer shade and prime viewing of the stage and fireworks show. To reserve a VIP tent, contact Amy Alicea at events@ladylake.org

Kids’ Zone:

Enjoy unlimited access to the Kids’ Zone foam party, mechanical bull, bounce houses and dunk tank for $8 (cash only). Single tickets for the mechanical bull or dunk tank are $3 each for both children and adults.

“We are thrilled to bring everyone together for an evening of fun, food, and fireworks,” said Lady Lake Events Coordinator Amy Alicea. “The Big Bang! promises to be one of Lady Lake’s biggest and most exciting events of the year and we look forward to celebrating with our community.”

Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities. Pets, coolers, and alcohol are not permitted.

Parking is available around the Guava Street Athletic Complex. Overflow parking will be at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex with free shuttle service to and from the event between 6 and 10:30 p.m., courtesy of Lamers.