New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

To the Editor:

Thanks to the developer and commission, we now have a roundabout on Rolling Acres Road. Not only is the beauty of the area being destroyed by the rolling hills being leveled and the trees being removed, we now have this idiotic roundabout that not only slows traffic down but is a danger to those cars coming over the hill. We watched a tractor trailer going around the circle yesterday hitting the curb as he moved around the circle. He slowed down to make the circle and in turn slowed down the five cars behind him. It’s not so terrible now but wait until snowbird season when Rolling Acres Road is overburdened by cars. Cars will be backed up for half a mile. To make matters worse, another roundabout is planned for the south part of Rolling Acres Road. Isn’t anyone paying attention to detail?

Corey Gold

Lady Lake