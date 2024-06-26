Resident of the Historic Side arrested for second time this month

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages has been jailed for the second time this month.

Carl Heinman, 61, who lives at 826 Silver Oak Ave., was driving a silver Mercury SUV at about 10 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight at Kim Lane and Cindy Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Heinman, who was arrested earlier this month after he failed to use a turn signal, was driving on a suspended license and has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

After he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of 2.2 gram of marijuana and pipes with the residue of marijuana and methamphetamine.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail where he was being held without bond as a result of pond from the previous arrest being revoked.