92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
type here...

Resident of the Historic Side arrested for second time this month

By Staff Report
Carl Heinman
Carl Heinman

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages has been jailed for the second time this month.

Carl Heinman, 61, who lives at 826 Silver Oak Ave., was driving a silver Mercury SUV at about 10 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight at Kim Lane and Cindy Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Heinman, who was arrested earlier this month after he failed to use a turn signal, was driving on a suspended license and has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

After he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of 2.2 gram of marijuana and pipes with the residue of marijuana and methamphetamine.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail where he was being held without bond as a result of pond from the previous arrest being revoked.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

A Lady Lake resident contends the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The rules are the rules when it comes to kids in The Villages

A Village of Caroline resident is unhappy about children living in The Villages. She points out that was not part of her retirement dream.

Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

A Village of Rio Grande resident can’t figure out why Linden residents are so upset about grandchildren living in their neighborhood.

The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Developer is too concerned with selling houses and doesn’t have time to worry about enforcement of the rules.

Photos