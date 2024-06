To the Editor:

Restrictions are restrictions and must be followed or we can be looking at hundreds of kids living in our retirement area if a problem isn’t addressed immediately.

I personably would not want screeching kids, or kids riding their bikes living around me and using the pools, leaving no room for our seniors to swim in these pools. Ugh. I came here to relax and enjoy. Each year as we get older we just want quieter surroundings.

Erma Schiavo

Village of Caroline