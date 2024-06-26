Unlicensed Mexican driver jailed after traffic infraction in The Villages

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was jailed after a traffic infraction in The Villages

Edgar Josue Salinas, 25, of Leesburg, at about 8 p.m. Monday was driving a black 2011 Ford Expedition on State Road 44 at Buena Vista Boulevard when a traffic stop was initiated because the vehicle had an inoperative driver’s side head lamp, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, Salinas handed the deputy a Mexican Passport and a Mexican identification card. He admitted he has been living in the United States for six years and never obtained a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a written warning for the equipment violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.