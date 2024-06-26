92.4 F
Villager who shoved wife out of golf cart ordered to give up booze

By Staff Report
A Villager who was apparently intoxicated when he shoved his wife out of a golf cart has been ordered to give up booze.

Jerry Dallaire, 68, of the Village of Lake Denham, is poised to escape prosecution on a charge of aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65 as the result of a pre-trial intervention contract entered into this month in Sumter County Court.

As part of the contract, the Manchester, N.H. native must complete a batterer’s intervention program, seek a drug/alcohol evaluation, refrain from consumption of alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random screenings. If he successfully completes the terms of the contract, the charge will be dismissed.

Dallaire was “extremely intoxicated” when he slammed on the brakes of a golf cart April 14 in the 4700 block of Meggison Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness told police that Dallaire shoved his wife out of the golf cart. The witness said that Dallaire had also struck his wife in the head.

Dallaire became “extremely aggressive” when he was placed in the back of a patrol car and called out to his wife.

“I am going to kill you for this,” he shouted.

