To the Editor:

Why is the new development on 466 and Cherry Hill Road (Hammock Oaks) advertising their residents can play the “80 courses” in The Villages? They are not part of The Villages. False advertising or what?

Check out this link:

https://www.ryanhomes.com/new-homes/communities/10222120152410/florida/lady-lake/hammock-oaks-villas?utm_source=organic&utm_medium=yext&utm_term=powerlistings&utm_campaign=google&utm_content=hammock-oaks-villas

Randy Levi

Village of Belle Aire