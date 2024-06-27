Jean Laverne Haller

Jean LaVerne Haller of The Villages, FL passed away gently on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the age of 89.

She was born on July 28, 1934, in Hancock, MI and grew up in Detroit, MI.

She graduated from the University of Michigan with a Masters Degree in Early Education. Jean went on to teach fourth graders; a career she loved.

Jean loved music, travelling, golf, reading and many crafts. She was the golf rules committee chair at Marbella Country Club while living in Southern California. She loved playing her ukelele and singing around the campfire with her best friend, and first cousin, Jo-Jo and all of us children. Most importantly, Jean loved her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved spouse of 68 years Donald Vernon Haller, her daughter Vicki (Lynn) Haller Ruiz (Joseph), parents Charles and Ann (Saari) Piirainen, and her nephew Darrell Haller.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Ann) Haller Anderson (John); sister-in-law Kathleen (Gay) Haller Ryan (Robert); nephews David Haller (Angela), Daniel Mark, and Matthew Ryan; nieces Debbie (Haller Carmosino) Wiest, Laura Ryan Ensley (Daniel); great-nephews Dylan and Conner Haller, Cannon Carmosino, Derrick and Johann Mark, John and George Ensley; great-nieces Devin (Carmosino) James (Logan), Emily and Sarah Ensley; and great-great-nephew Hudson James.

The family would like to thank all that made Jean’s life so full of love and amazing adventures.

My Mom and Dad will be interred together at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with military honors. Date to be determined.