Man who left flower on woman’s doorstep facing stalking charge

A man who repeatedly left a single flower on a woman’s doorstep is facing a stalking charge.

Glenn Dale King, 55, of Webster, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The woman reported that a man had been captured on surveillance at about 3 a.m. Sunday leaving a single flower on her front doorstep at her home in Webster, according to an arrest report. He also had attempted to “peer inside” her window.

He returned on Wednesday and had previously visited on June 6 and 12, the report said. During one of the visits he left a single flower in a bottle.

A deputy went to King’s home at 9201 SE 26th Way and took him into custody. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.