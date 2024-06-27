88.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Pregnant teen jailed after allegedly striking boyfriend in genitals

By Staff Report
Kira Romano
A pregnant teen was jailed after allegedly striking her boyfriend in his genitals.

Kira Anne Romano, 18, of Summerfield, had been arguing via text messages with the boyfriend, who is the father of her unborn baby, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When he got home from work, he moved her items out of their shared bedroom.

This apparently enraged Romano who “began attacking him and striking him in the torso and the genital area,” the report said. He attempted to walk away from her, but “she continued coming after him.”

She called 911 and claimed he had attacked her. She was determined to be the primary aggressor by a deputy investigating the incident.

Romano was arrested on a charge of battery and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

