89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 27, 2024
type here...

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am tired of seeing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott boast about he’s all in when it comes to protecting IVF.
He starts the commercial by stating that people think Republicans don’t care about women, abortion or IVF. He then focuses on IVF because his daughter is currently undergoing that procedure.
What a hypocrite. I assure you the only reason he is promoting this commercial is BECAUSE his daughter is using the procedure.
He’s right, people don’t like Republicans because they don’t care about women, abortion or IVF unless it becomes a personal issue.

CJ O’Neill
Village of Belle Aire

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hammock Oaks development touting access to golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to know why the Hammock Oaks development is touting access to golf courses in The Villages.

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

A Lady Lake resident contends the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The rules are the rules when it comes to kids in The Villages

A Village of Caroline resident is unhappy about children living in The Villages. She points out that was not part of her retirement dream.

Photos