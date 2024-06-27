U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

To the Editor:

I am tired of seeing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott boast about he’s all in when it comes to protecting IVF.

He starts the commercial by stating that people think Republicans don’t care about women, abortion or IVF. He then focuses on IVF because his daughter is currently undergoing that procedure.

What a hypocrite. I assure you the only reason he is promoting this commercial is BECAUSE his daughter is using the procedure.

He’s right, people don’t like Republicans because they don’t care about women, abortion or IVF unless it becomes a personal issue.

CJ O’Neill

Village of Belle Aire