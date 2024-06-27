Villager headed to prison after stealing golf cart from church parking lot

A Villager is headed to prison after stealing a golf cart from a church parking lot.

Mark Muldoon, 60, was sentenced to three years in state prison this week after pleading no contest to a charge of theft of a motor vehicle in Sumter County Court.

Muldoon is accused of stealing a silver 2019 Onward Club Car golf cart on the evening of Sept. 16 at Fairway Christian Church on County Road 466. It had been driven there by a member of the church who was attending a worship service.

Muldoon, a Chicago native who lives in the Escandido Villas, has a long troubled history here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

• This past 2023, Muldoon was armed with a broom when he allegedly caused a laceration to a man’s head.

• In 2021, Muldoon was arrested after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone.

• In 2020, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.

• Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to a police officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square.

• Muldoon has had numerous other arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.