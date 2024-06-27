89.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 27, 2024
We bought here because it was a retirement community

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t think the Community Development Districts should take over the internal deed restrictions.
The Developer needs to be held accountable.
They seem to want all the benefits but not the responsibility. They should be taken to court.
And maybe some bad publicity would help.
This is a retirement community and that’s one of the reasons people buy here.
The Developer upholds rules that affect his pockets but seem not to care about the residents once they buy here.
What other problems will they pawn off?
Just my opinion.

Anne Culhane
Village of Pennecamp

 

