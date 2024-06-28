82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

Anna Veronica Kabat

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Funeral Flower

Ann Veronica Kabat, 94, of the Villages, FL, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024, at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House.

Ann was born in Chicago, Illinois. She was a retired Secretary for Amoco Oil. Ann moved to the Villages in 1995 where she enjoyed many years of retirement. She loved spending time with family & friends. A woman of strong faith, Ann was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church & Women’s Guild.

She is survived by her nephew Mike Kabat (Elaine) and her great-nieces Olivia Austin (Michael) and Rose Kabat. Ann was predeceased by her parents Anna and Joseph Kabat, her brother Leonard Kabat (Florence) and sisters Evelyn and Mary Kabat.

Her final resting place will be with loved ones at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Fl. at a later date. Ann will be forever in our hearts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hammock Oaks development touting access to golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to know why the Hammock Oaks development is touting access to golf courses in The Villages.

Photos