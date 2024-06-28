Anna Veronica Kabat

Ann Veronica Kabat, 94, of the Villages, FL, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024, at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House.

Ann was born in Chicago, Illinois. She was a retired Secretary for Amoco Oil. Ann moved to the Villages in 1995 where she enjoyed many years of retirement. She loved spending time with family & friends. A woman of strong faith, Ann was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church & Women’s Guild.

She is survived by her nephew Mike Kabat (Elaine) and her great-nieces Olivia Austin (Michael) and Rose Kabat. Ann was predeceased by her parents Anna and Joseph Kabat, her brother Leonard Kabat (Florence) and sisters Evelyn and Mary Kabat.

Her final resting place will be with loved ones at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Fl. at a later date. Ann will be forever in our hearts.