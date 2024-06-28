88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

Bad Parking at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

Parking spots are increasingly precious at Magnolia Plaza, south of State Road 44 in The Villages, but this four-door blue sedan’s use of half of a parking spot is a real head-scratcher.

This blue four door vehicle was left handing out of a parking spot at Magnolia Plaza
This blue four-door vehicle was left handing out of a parking spot at Magnolia Plaza.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I paid all this money for a home thinking it was my ‘happy ending place’

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that she paid money for a home in The Villages for a “happy ending place.” But that’s not what she’s getting.

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos