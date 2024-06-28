88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 28, 2024
Beer-drinking DUI suspect arrested after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Alan Spain
Alan Spain

A beer-drinking drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was stopped for speeding on U.S. Hwy. 441. in Summerfield.

Alan James Spain, 65, of Weirsdale, was driving a white Ford F-250 at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught traveling at 73 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the Massachusetts native had to be told five times to stay in his vehicle. When a deputy approached Spain’s truck, “the overwhelming odor of mouthwash” was detected. Spain initially denied he had been drinking. He later claimed he’d consumed “one beer.”

However, the deputy found multiple open bottles of Miller High Life in the cab of the truck as well as numerous unopened beer bottles. There were “in excess of 10 beer bottle caps” in the truck.

Spain struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .102 and .094 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was ticketed on charges of speeding and open container violation. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

