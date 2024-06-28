DeSantis vetoes measure aimed at regulating short-term rentals

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association is unhappy with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of a bill aimed at establishing fairness between hotels and unregulated short-term rentals across Florida.

“Regulation of vacation rentals has been a perennial issue in Florida for more than a decade, and FRLA and the greater lodging industry here have long advocated for reasonable and actionable regulations to create balance and fairness within the industry,” said Carol Dover, president & CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA). “We were proud to work with the bill sponsors and have this important legislation pass this session as a solid framework and first step for regulatory reform in the sector. We are disappointed with Governor DeSantis’ veto but will continue with our efforts to work toward a resolution and ensure equity across Florida’s lodging industry – from vacation rentals to hotels – to best serve our guests and promote their safety.”

The FRLA said the bill would have required advertising platforms to submit quarterly reporting to the state on all units advertised for rent in Florida. It would have required advertising platforms to list the vacation rental license number on the advertisement of the unit. Advertising platforms would have had to collect and remit bed taxes.

It would have created within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Vacation Rental Information System to facilitate the collection and use of data on vacation rental licensees; and it would have allowed local governments to adopt a robust local registration system.