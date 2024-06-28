Domenica Casler

Domenica Casler, born in Albany, New York on May 16, 1930, to Sam and Mary Rao, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the age of 94.

A resident of Lady Lake, Florida since 1992, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles William Casler and her four children, sons, Raymond, Gregory, Michael, daughter Cynthia and sister Mary. She is also survived by her grandchildren Danielle, Olivia and Charlotte. She is proceeded in death by her brother Michael Rao.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lady Lake Chapel Beyers Funeral Home and a service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Episcopal Church. Domenica will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell following the service at 1:00 p.m.