82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

Domenica Casler

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Domenica Casler
Domenica Casler

Domenica Casler, born in Albany, New York on May 16, 1930, to Sam and Mary Rao, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the age of 94.

A resident of Lady Lake, Florida since 1992, she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles William Casler and her four children, sons, Raymond, Gregory, Michael, daughter Cynthia and sister Mary. She is also survived by her grandchildren Danielle, Olivia and Charlotte. She is proceeded in death by her brother Michael Rao.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lady Lake Chapel Beyers Funeral Home and a service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Episcopal Church. Domenica will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell following the service at 1:00 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hammock Oaks development touting access to golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to know why the Hammock Oaks development is touting access to golf courses in The Villages.

Photos