To the Editor:

I came here for relaxing with my husband for health reasons. Now after paying all this money for a home in my happy ending place, you add kids. This is ridiculous. Fifty-five and older is what I was promised, now they change the rules. What’s next? Letting families with kids live in the retirement villages? Go back to the original plan for The Villages. Families can move anywhere.

Wendy Smick

Village of DeLuna