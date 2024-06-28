88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 28, 2024
Notorious hoarder hauled back to Sumter County after skipping court date

By Staff Report
Jeffrey Packard 2
Jeffrey Packard

A notorious hoarder has been hauled back to Sumter County after skipping a court date.

Jeffrey Packard, 36, was arrested Sunday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at a home in Belleview. He was wanted on multiple Sumter County warrants. He was transferred Thursday to the jail in Sumter County.

Packard had been free on bond following his arrest on March 11 at the home he shared with his mother on Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

Packard skipped a mandatory court date and was a wanted man at the time of his most recent arrest.

When deputies arrived in March at the home in The Villages, Packard’s mother claimed her son had drained her bank account to buy drugs. Drugs and ammunition were found at the home. Barbara Packard said her son “withdraws money from her account on an ongoing basis.” She said he deposited her money onto cashapp cards and used the cards to buy illicit drugs. She said he had threatened to kill her and held her as a prisoner in her own home.

Earlier this month, the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors agreed to forgive $37,000 in fines at the Packard home, which had been the scourge of the neighborhood due to Jeffrey Packard’s hoarding. The house has been cleaned up and is very closed to being sold. Barbara Packard is in a care facility.

