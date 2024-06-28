Ruby Jeanette Gibson

Ruby Jeanette Gibson, 83, of Wildwood, FL, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2024. Ruby was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma, on August 10, 1940, to her loving parents, Martin Vanburen Barnes and Clara Alice Gentry.

Ruby would marry the love of her life, Ray Gibson, on March 6, 1976. The two would spend 39 glorious years together. In 1993, Ruby and Ray relocated from Colorado to Wildwood, Florida, and enjoyed retirement life with many friends in the Continental Country Club community.

Ruby is remembered by those who love her as having a witty sense of humor.

She enjoyed good-natured banter with friends and family. An avid golfer, she was highlighted in Golf Digest for scoring America’s longest double-eagle by a woman in 1986. Ruby loved her country and was always up for an enthusiastic discussion about politics. She will be remembered fondly for supporting Us Helping Us and other charities aiding those in need in her community.

Ruby is survived by her loving step-children, Bruce Gibson and his wife Susan, Ralph Gibson, and Dwight Gibson and his wife Terry, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Ruby is preceded in death by her loving parents, Martin Vanburen Barnes and Clara Alice Gentry, and beloved husband Ray Gibson.