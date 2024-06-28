Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

To the Editor:

In the June 26, 2024 edition of The Villages Daily Sun (Section C, p.1) there appeared an article entitled “OUTDOOR EXCURSIONS ARE KEEPING RESIDENTS COOL.” It included a large picture of a couple fishing along with fishing Captain Dave Weston. The article was clearly designed to attract more business for the Recreation Department and included several quotes from “Captain Dave Weston.”

SHAME ON The VILLAGES DAILY SUN STAFF because Capt. Dave Weston died about eight months ago from cancer! Despite that, the Developer’s paper continues to use his image and likeness to promote The Villages Recreation Department. Clearly the story was written many months ago and is just now being printed.

Does The Villages Daily Sun staff ever take the time to investigate a story before going to print?

Ron Lebeuf, a former neighbor of the late Dave Weston

Village of Hillsborough