82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In the June 26, 2024 edition of The Villages Daily Sun (Section C, p.1) there appeared an article entitled “OUTDOOR EXCURSIONS ARE KEEPING RESIDENTS COOL.” It included a large picture of a couple fishing along with fishing Captain Dave Weston. The article was clearly designed to attract more business for the Recreation Department and included several quotes from “Captain Dave Weston.”
SHAME ON The VILLAGES DAILY SUN STAFF because Capt. Dave Weston died about eight months ago from cancer! Despite that, the Developer’s paper continues to use his image and likeness to promote The Villages Recreation Department. Clearly the story was written many months ago and is just now being printed.
Does The Villages Daily Sun staff ever take the time to investigate a story before going to print?

Ron Lebeuf, a former neighbor of the late Dave Weston
Village of Hillsborough

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hammock Oaks development touting access to golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to know why the Hammock Oaks development is touting access to golf courses in The Villages.

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

Photos