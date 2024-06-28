82.3 F
The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Everyone, yes, everyone that owns a home in The Villages signed a legal document at the time of purchase indicating that they would follow the established rules. Even if The Developer (who is remiss, in my opinion) does not pursue enforcement does not make it OK, no matter what the circumstances, to allow children, grandchildren, anyone under the age of 19 to visit more that a total of 30 days annually. If the parents were in a nursing home do you think the adult children and their children could come live with them? Thirty days is a long time but enrolling them in schools is more than a visit. Young couples have no right to live in a 55+ community. Young couples that are pregnant is just plain wrong. If they inherited the property, it’s wrong. If they bought the property, the realtor is wrong. Again we live in a 55+ community. Rules are rules. It’s not that difficult in my opinion.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

