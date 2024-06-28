88.1 F
Friday, June 28, 2024
Villager driving Volvo arrested with suspicious Ohio license plate

By Staff Report
Roger Lacayo
Roger Lacayo

A Villager was arrested while driving a Volvo with a suspicious license plate.

Roger Lacayo, 49, of the Village of Summerhill, was driving the white 2007 Volvo SUV at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when a check of the vehicle’s Ohio license plate showed it had been assigned to a gray 2007 Pontiac convertible, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Lacayo claimed he had purchased vehicle a few days earlier from “someone in Ohio.” He had a bill of sale from 2023 which only had the name of the seller and not the buyer. The deputy noted that Lacayo was “talking in circles.” He claimed he needed to drive the Volvo to Ohio for his friend, “Armando.”

Eventually, Lacayo admitted his driver’s license was not valid due to a previous drunk driving arrest in Michigan.

The Michigan native was arrested on charges of fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle title, no motor vehicle registration, attaching a tag not assigned and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,000 bond.

