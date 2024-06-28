78.7 F
Villager explains reason grandchildren were living in his home

By Staff Report

A Villager is offering an explanation as to the reason his grandchildren were living with him here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Residents of the Village of Linden are reportedly frustrated that the children had been living with the grandparents. While the neighbors have been unhappy with that family’s living arrangement, they have been equally unhappy with the Developer’s apparent ambivalence about the enforcing the deed restriction against children in the home.

John Duff contacted Villages-News.com and identified himself as the subject of the article, although he previously had not been identified by Villages-News.com. He blasted the original news story as “full of misleading and inaccurate information.”

He wanted a chance to explain what is happening.

“Our daughter and her children started living in our home in mid-March of this year due to an order from the Florida Department of Child and Family Services,” Duff said.

He alleged that his daughter had been “physically assaulted by her husband” in the children’s presence.

“We were advised by DCFS that the children would have to live with us or they would be placed in foster care and not necessarily together. I don’t know of any grandparent that would allow that,” Duff said.

He said the children stayed in his home “for their safety” and moved out at the end of May.

“They lived in our residence for two months, not a year, that was reported. We immediately contacted The Villages Developer and advised them of the situation. We were advised that it was permissible to have the children reside in our residence due to the unfortunate circumstances. They also advised that the children can be here anytime, however they are not allowed to reside here permanently. We were in constant contact with The Villages,” Duff said.

Duff added that he has lived in The Villages for 18 years.

“As far as being Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, I would have agreed years ago, but not anymore,” he said. “Unfortunately, this street in the Village of Linden is the most unfriendly street I have ever lived on. We have decided to list our house and leave The Villages.”

