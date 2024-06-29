Andrea Jean Gleason, 63, Wildwood, Florida passed away on June 23, 2024 at U.F. Health Leesburg Hospital with er loving family by her side. Andrea was born on November 12, 1960 in Newburyport, Massachusetts to her parents John William Valli and Clarissa (Fowler) Valli.

Andrea moved to Wildwood, Florida one year ago from Lake Worth, Florida. She lived in Lake Worth for 38 years and prior to that moved down from Newburyport, Massachusetts. Andrea worked in the automobile industry as a new car sales advisor and had worked for West Palm Beach Kia for 10 years. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by a son: Adam Gleason and his wife Dianna Denise Dodge of Boynton Beach, FL; daughters: Lisa Marie Gleason of Lake Worth, FL and Casey Leigh Gleason f Houston, TX; her mother: Clarrisa O’Hara of Wildwood, FL; a brother: Frank Valli of Lakeland, FL; a sister: Jennifer Mears of Hampton NH; nine loving grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Andrea was preceded in death by her loving father, her beloved husband, Thomas H. Gleason and her sister, Bonnie Valli.