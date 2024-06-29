73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

Andrea Jean Gleason

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Andrea Jean Gleason, 63, Wildwood, Florida passed away on June 23, 2024 at U.F. Health Leesburg Hospital with er loving family by her side. Andrea was born on November 12, 1960 in Newburyport, Massachusetts to her parents John William Valli and Clarissa (Fowler) Valli.

Andrea moved to Wildwood, Florida one year ago from Lake Worth, Florida. She lived in Lake Worth for 38 years and prior to that moved down from Newburyport, Massachusetts. Andrea worked in the automobile industry as a new car sales advisor and had worked for West Palm Beach Kia for 10 years. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by a son: Adam Gleason and his wife Dianna Denise Dodge of Boynton Beach, FL; daughters: Lisa Marie Gleason of Lake Worth, FL and Casey Leigh Gleason f Houston, TX; her mother: Clarrisa O’Hara of Wildwood, FL; a brother: Frank Valli of Lakeland, FL; a sister: Jennifer Mears of Hampton NH; nine loving grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Andrea was preceded in death by her loving father, her beloved husband, Thomas H. Gleason and her sister, Bonnie Valli.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I paid all this money for a home thinking it was my ‘happy ending place’

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that she paid money for a home in The Villages for a “happy ending place.” But that’s not what she’s getting.

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos