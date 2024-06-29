Carol D. Rosenfeld Allan

Carol D Rosenfeld Allan passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care in The Villages Florida on June 9, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carol was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York in 1944. She lived in Baltimore, Maryland were she had a career as a Speech Therapist with Baltimore County School System. Carol also had a private practice for the speech and hearing impaired.

Carol obtained a BA from Brooklyn College and went on to earn an MS from the University of Michigan. She was also ASHA Certified.

Carol leaves behind her loving husband, Bobby Allan, her sister, Judy Buxton, stepsons, Robert Allan and Andrew (Darla) Allan. Carol is also lovingly remembered by her two step grandchildren, her niece, nephew, cousins and many friends.

Carol made so many people happy with her smile, sense of humor and caring personality. She easily made friends wherever she went.

Carol met Bobby, the love of her life at an art class one day in 2013. Bobby and Carol were married in 2014 and made the most of their time together. They were best friends and did almost everything together. With both being talented artists, they went to three art classes a week. Other interests included, golf, pickle ball, ping pong, swimming, playing the ukulele, watching Jeopardy, and traveling. They were “doers” and loved to be active, especially when traveling, often traveling with Road Scholar, a group that focused on learning while traveling.

Carol’s second home was Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, where she enjoyed the theatre at the Shaw Festival. She spent most summers there. Carol and Bobby traveled all over Canada from Newfoundland to Alberta.

At her request, Carol’s ashes have been placed at Florida National Cemetery.

Carol will be dearly missed by many and remembered fondly.