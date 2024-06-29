Census data confirms The Villages growing older and whiter

The Villages has the fastest-growing white population and the oldest median age of any metropolitan area in the United States.

The United States Census Bureau released more details this week associated with its Vintage 2023 Population Estimates. The estimates highlight the differences in growth among different demographics in the country between 2022 and 2023.

According to the Bureau, The Villages had the highest median age among metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in the United States in 2023. The median age in The Villages last year was recorded at 68 years old.

The U.S. median age in 2023 was 38 for males and 40.2 for females. According to the Bureau, from 2022 to 2023, the median age increased in 60% of the country’s counties.

The data shows that the MSA with the lowest median age in 2023 was Provo-Orem-Lehi in Utah.

In addition to its record-setting median age, The Villages also possesses the highest rate of growth of its white population.

In 2023, The Villages recorded a 4.3 percent increase in its white population, highest among all MSAs in the country with a white population of at least 10,000 individuals.

Overall, the white population decreased in the United States by nearly 500,000 people from 2022 to 2023. The most recent estimate shows the wWhite population in the United States is approximately 195,432,584.

As of June 28, 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates The Villages population at 151,565, and the population of the United States at 336,657,483 individuals. The world population is estimated to be 8,056,723,322.