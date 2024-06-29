Discharged hospital patient who stole medical van faces judge

A woman who stole a medical van after being discharged from The Villages hospital has been sentenced in the case.

Margaret Mary Maitski, 58, of Lady Lake has been placed on probation for 18 months as the result of a sentencing hearing this past week in Sumter County Court.

Maitski was “uncooperative” when she was discharged in June 2023 from the hospital, now known as UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital. She climbed behind the wheel of a medical transport van and drove out of the hospital’s parking lot.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found the stolen van parked in a handicapped spot at a nearby Wawa convenience store. Maitski was smoking a cigarette with other smokers gathered at the Wawa outdoor picnic table.

When deputies attempted to take Maitski into custody, she physically resisted their efforts as well as being “verbally abusive and shouting vulgarities.” After she was placed in the back of a patrol car and handcuffed, Maitski was able to get one of her hands free. She began banging on the squad car. Deputies removed her from the car and attempted to place her in a restraint vest. She stomped on a deputy’s foot. During the ride to the Sumter County Detention Center, Maitski made “several explicit sexual remarks, racial remarks and stated several times she is going to find me and kill me,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.