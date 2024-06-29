I raised my children and now I want to enjoy retirement

To the Editor:

One of the reasons we moved to The Villages was because it is a 55+ retirement community, not a family community. While I love my children and grandchildren dearly, I do not want the daily activity of having to deal with the wants, needs and disruption that children bring to life. I raised my family and now I just want to spend the rest of my life in peace and quiet.

The more we allow some to bring children into the home, the more likely it is that we will start to see more and more children living here.

Now, I am sure there are a number of people who feel as I do and a number of people who might not agree with me. For those who disagree, ask yourself why you moved here and what it is that you enjoy about it. I’m sure the thing that will top your mind is the ambiance, appearance and quiet atmosphere. Don’t let that change.

Glorianne Lowe

Village of Hemingway