86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

I raised my children and now I want to enjoy retirement

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

One of the reasons we moved to The Villages was because it is a 55+ retirement community, not a family community.  While I love my children and grandchildren dearly, I do not want the daily activity of having to deal with the wants, needs and disruption that children bring to life.  I raised my family and now I just want to spend the rest of my life in peace and quiet.
The more we allow some to bring children into the home, the more likely it is that we will start to see more and more children living here.
Now, I am sure there are a number of people who feel as I do and a number of people who might not agree with me.  For those who disagree, ask yourself why you moved here and what it is that you enjoy about it. I’m sure the thing that will top your mind is the ambiance, appearance and quiet atmosphere. Don’t let that change.

Glorianne Lowe
Village of Hemingway

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who should we blame for Bad Parking?

A Village of Gilchrist resident says it appears to be entitled residents, not snowbirds, who are to blame for Bad Parking in The Villages.

I paid all this money for a home thinking it was my ‘happy ending place’

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that she paid money for a home in The Villages for a “happy ending place.” But that’s not what she’s getting.

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

Photos