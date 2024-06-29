May Zian

May Zian passed at the age of 80 on June 1, 2024 due to natural causes. She was born April 20th, 1944 to George and Jane Lyons in the border town of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, England. May was proud to be from Berwick but she was never English, always Scottish.

May immigrated to the United States of America to become a Nanny for a family in New York City. Little did she know she would meet her future husband, Ben, at a dry cleaners in that city. May and Ben were married for 59 years and together had three children: Wayne, Michelle and Christopher.

May enjoyed travelling the world and was at her happiest meeting new people and learning their cultures. May and Ben spent most of their retirement exploring all the world had to offer. The minute they would come back from their most recent adventure, she was planning the next. Nothing was going to stop her.

May will be greatly missed for all the love and care she has shown those who were a part of her life, be it as a Mom, Sister, Grandmother, Wife or Friend.

Thank you, May, for all the wonderful years we shared together. Farewell my love; You are forever in my heart. Rest in Peace. –Ben