Mill and overlay projects slated to begin in July in The Villages

CW Roberts will begin mill and overlay projects in the following areas of The Villages based on the following schedule:
Community Development District 4:
Unit 49 July 8 to 12
Unit 61 July 15 to 19
Chatham Recreation Center July 25 and 26
Community Development District 3:
Polo Ridge Postal Facility July 22
Community Development District 5:
Sunset Pointe Recreation Center July 23
Winifred Recreation Center July 24
Lady Lake:
Chula Vista Recreation Center July 29 to Aug. 2
If you have any questions during work, there will be someone on-site to help. For additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.