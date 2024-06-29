90.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Mill and overlay projects slated to begin in July in The Villages

By Staff Report

CW Roberts will begin mill and overlay projects in the following areas of The Villages based on the following schedule:

Community Development District 4:

Unit 49 July 8 to 12

Unit 61 July 15 to 19

Chatham Recreation Center July 25 and 26

Community Development District 3:

Polo Ridge Postal Facility July 22

Community Development District 5:

Sunset Pointe Recreation Center July 23

Winifred Recreation Center July 24

Lady Lake:

Chula Vista Recreation Center July 29 to Aug. 2

If you have any questions during work, there will be someone on-site to help. For additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

Photos