Officials to give final approval for site for new restaurant

A site for a new restaurant will be considered for a second and final reading before the Lady Lake Commission.

The plan for the restaurant was presented earlier this month to commissioners. The second and final reading will take place when commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The new restaurant will be located on 2.8 acres on County Road 25, between the Historic Side of The Villages and the Lakes of Lady Lake.

The owner of the restaurant is WGB Leasing LLC of Fruitland Park. The new restaurant will be a sports bar. There will be more than 100 parking spaces, including five handicapped parking spots.