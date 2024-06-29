76.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Officials to give final approval for site for new restaurant

By Staff Report

A site for a new restaurant will be considered for a second and final reading before the Lady Lake Commission.

The plan for the restaurant was presented earlier this month to commissioners. The second and final reading will take place when commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The red dotted lines show the location of the restaurant to be located on County Road 25 near The Villages.

The new restaurant will be located on 2.8 acres on County Road 25, between the Historic Side of The Villages and the Lakes of Lady Lake.

The owner of the restaurant is WGB Leasing LLC of Fruitland Park. The new restaurant will be a sports bar. There will be more than 100 parking spaces, including five handicapped parking spots.

