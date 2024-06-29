Patricia Woodle

Patricia Woodle was born on September 24, 1935, in Frank, Pennsylvania, and passed away at home on June 27, 2024.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband, James Woodle, her brother Richard Mayfield, and their children: Dave and his wife Hollie Woodle and Dean and his wife Audrey Woodle. Patricia’s greatest joy in life were her grandchildren Stephanie, Amanda, Adriane, Stacie and Mitchell and her great grandchildren Michael, Noah, James, Aspen, Paisley, Everly, Kinsley, Jackson, Macie, and Lexie.

Patricia was predeceased by her father, Arthur Mayfield, and mother, Dorothy Mayfield. Jim and Pat met through his sister Shirley and enjoyed 69 wonderful and dedicated years of marriage.

Pat’s devotion to her family and faith in Christ were unwavering cornerstones of her life. Her servant heart led her to dedicate many years volunteering at the local hospital, where she touched countless lives. Her compassionate nature extended to a wide circle of friends, always making them feel cherished and at ease.

She had many passions including gardening, reading, quilting, and in later years, bible studies, card clubs, coloring and puzzles. Pat was constantly creating, whether through quilting, sewing, or preparing beautiful meals for her loved ones.

Her spirit for adventure took her and Jim across the globe on cruises, to explore Asian wonders, embark on an African safari, and journey through European history. Pat had a deep curiosity for the world and a profound faith in the Lord, always embracing new experiences and growth.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and her unconditional love will never be forgotten. A family celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.