86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

Patricia Woodle

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Patricia Woodle
Patricia Woodle

Patricia Woodle was born on September 24, 1935, in Frank, Pennsylvania, and passed away at home on June 27, 2024.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband, James Woodle, her brother Richard Mayfield, and their children: Dave and his wife Hollie Woodle and Dean and his wife Audrey Woodle. Patricia’s greatest joy in life were her grandchildren Stephanie, Amanda, Adriane, Stacie and Mitchell and her great grandchildren Michael, Noah, James, Aspen, Paisley, Everly, Kinsley, Jackson, Macie, and Lexie.

Patricia was predeceased by her father, Arthur Mayfield, and mother, Dorothy Mayfield. Jim and Pat met through his sister Shirley and enjoyed 69 wonderful and dedicated years of marriage.

Pat’s devotion to her family and faith in Christ were unwavering cornerstones of her life. Her servant heart led her to dedicate many years volunteering at the local hospital, where she touched countless lives. Her compassionate nature extended to a wide circle of friends, always making them feel cherished and at ease.

She had many passions including gardening, reading, quilting, and in later years, bible studies, card clubs, coloring and puzzles. Pat was constantly creating, whether through quilting, sewing, or preparing beautiful meals for her loved ones.

Her spirit for adventure took her and Jim across the globe on cruises, to explore Asian wonders, embark on an African safari, and journey through European history. Pat had a deep curiosity for the world and a profound faith in the Lord, always embracing new experiences and growth.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and her unconditional love will never be forgotten. A family celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who should we blame for Bad Parking?

A Village of Gilchrist resident says it appears to be entitled residents, not snowbirds, who are to blame for Bad Parking in The Villages.

I raised my children and now I want to enjoy retirement

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she has raised her children and moved to The Villages to enjoy her retirement.

I paid all this money for a home thinking it was my ‘happy ending place’

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that she paid money for a home in The Villages for a “happy ending place.” But that’s not what she’s getting.

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos