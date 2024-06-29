Suspect who twice fled from deputies tracked down at mother’s home

A suspect who twice fled from law enforcement was tracked down at his mother’s home and taken into custody.

Stanley Winston Duket, 50, was at his mother’s home in Webster on Thursday, when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy showed up inquiring about this whereabouts. Duket’s mother let the deputy into the home, but Duket fled out the back door. He was quickly apprehended.

Duket had been driving his mother’s brown 2006 Dodge pickup on May 25 when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop because Duket’s girlfriend was traveling in the vehicle as a passenger and was wanted on a Pasco County warrant. Duket, who has been classified as a habitual traffic offender, fled at a high rate of speed.

Duket was driving a black Jeep with no doors or windows on June 21 when he was recognized and fled again.

After he was apprehended at his mother’s home, Duket was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $60,500 bond.