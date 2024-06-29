90.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Villager won’t be prosecuted in alcohol-fueled altercation at her home

By Staff Report
Carmen Cerrone
Carmen Cerrone

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in an alcohol-fueled altercation at her home.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that it will not be pursuing a charge of battery involving 68-year-old Carmen Lydia Cerrone of the Village of Mallory Square. The charge is being dropped because, “Evidence is legally insufficient to prove guilt,” according to a document on file in Sumter County Court.

A neighbor overheard “crashing and banging sounds” coming from Cerrone’s home on June 8 and dialed 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Cerrone told deputies she wanted to go to the store, but a man in the house tried to prevent her from going. At one point she fell into the golf cart and the man landed on top of her. She pushed him off of her, the report said. The native of Puerto Rico also used her fingernails to leave “multiple cuts on both sides” of the man’s face, the report said.

During the investigation, both Cerrone and the man who had been attacked admitted they had been drinking.

