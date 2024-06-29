86.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Webster votes to restart construction of border wall

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to pass H.R. 8752, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2025 to resume construction of a wall at the southern border.

“I voted to force President Biden to secure our border and restart construction of a border wall,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “The safety and security of American lives are impacted by President Biden’s failure to secure our borders and the House Republicans are taking action. This bill is a step in the right direction by requiring physical barriers on our border and providing critical support to our Border Patrol Agents as they work to keep us safe and hold illegal immigrants accountable.”

The measure also included money for the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard is our first line of defense protecting our nation’s waterways and stopping illegal immigrants in our seas.  I’m thrilled so many of my colleagues embraced something I’ve been doing and advocating for a decade – rejecting the Washington presumption that nothing in the federal budget can be cut in order to fund our priorities without increasing our deficit,” Webster said.

Webster pointed to the following highlights of H.R. 8752:
· $600 million for the construction of the Southern Border wall.
· Forces DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to adhere to federal law and immediately construct physical barriers.
· Provides $300 million for border security technology.
· Restores law and order by providing $4.1 for custody operations, and $822 million to fund removal operations of illegal immigrants.
· Funds additional Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters, Offshore Patrol Cutters, Waterways Commerce Cutters and critical aircraft needed to secure our maritime borders.
· Prevents the Department of Homeland Security from advancing critical race theory.
· Counters Communist China by funding increased engagements with allies in the Indo-Pacific.

