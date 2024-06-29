William Conley

William Robert Conley, age 94, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024. Bill was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Burnard and Nellie Conley on June 16th, 1930.

He attended Patrick Henry High School prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1947 to serve his country and embark on many journeys around the world, which facilitated his great love of travel. This led to another much greater love. While stationed at Burtonwood AFB in Warrington, England he attended a dance for the servicemen (Yanks) given by the locals, where he met the English woman who was to become his wife, Marjorie Shelmerdine.

They went on to have six children and thirty years together before her untimely passing in 1980. Many years later, Bill was doubly blessed to find the love of Dee Turek, where they shared many happy years together in retirement living in The Villages, Florida.

Bill served in the Air Force for 23 years where he attained the rank of Tech Sergeant. He was invited to attend West Point, but his greater interest was remaining in England and marrying Marjorie. He was stationed at various bases across the United States and around the world while also raising a family with Marjorie. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked briefly for the US Post Office. Then, he continued with his lifetime of dedicated public service working for Hennepin County District Court as a Deputy Court Manager in the Records Center for another 23 years.

Bill greatly enjoyed travelling, having visited over 30 countries and all 7 continents, dining out (especially at his favorite restaurant, Nancy Lopez Legacy Golf & Country Club), playing Jeopardy (and he played very well, answering many questions even well into his later years), watching English Premier League soccer, and he was a season ticket holder and booster club member at The Villages Polo Club for nearly 20 years, where he enjoyed many good times with good friends. He enjoyed his exercise class (mostly for the social connections) and was an avid league bowler where he held a high average. He tolerated golf mostly to enjoy the company of his friends. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, where he served as an usher for many years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Burnard and Nellie Conley, first wife Marjorie and second wife Dee, as well as his siblings, Catherine, Francis, Burnard Jr, Eugene, and their spouses. Bill is survived by his children, Vincent (Sheryl), Michael (Geri), Carol (Ken), Shirley (Jim), Steven (Debbie), and Maria along with ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11am at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota with visitation on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 6 – 8pm. Burial to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. A celebration of life service will be held in The Villages at a later date.