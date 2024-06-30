Exciting news about eatery and retailer

To the Editor:
Awesome to hear that Crumbl Cookies and Target are coming! Made my morning. One other place I would love to see is Jeremiah’s Ice. They have awesome gelato/ice creams! Need to get them here!
Tony Cicarella
The Enclave at Dabney
