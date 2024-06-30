Repeat road rager nabbed at Publix sentenced to six months in jail

A repeat road rager nabbed last year at a Publix grocery store in The Villages has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Grant Mitchell Patterson III, 32, of Belleview, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In addition to six months in jail, he has been placed on probation for 30 months and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

This past September, a woman said she pulled into the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza at about when another Patterson pulled into the parking lot, too, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was not sure what had triggered the road rage incident, but was concerned when Patterson, whom she did not know, pulled into the parking lot near where she was about to park.

The woman said she rolled down her passenger window in an attempt to “smooth things over” with Patterson. However, he displayed a “big knife” and called the woman a “fat bitch.” He threatened to cut her throat and said he would “kill her with no problems.” She was able to get a photo of him and the license plate of his vehicle.

Patterson later returned to the store and was spotted by a deputy who took him into custody.

In 2020, Patterson was arrested after displaying a knife in another road rage incident in The Villages. However, charges in that case were later dropped by the prosecutor’s office.