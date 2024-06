To the Editor:

The new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is a disaster waiting to happen. Not only is it dangerous, but on the approach traveling northbound, it is a blind hill. This drops into the roundabout with very little time for anyone who is not familiar with the road to adjust their speed. Caution signs need to be placed immediately, before someone gets injured or worse. The engineer who approved the plan needs to be replaced.

Larry Miller

Wildwood